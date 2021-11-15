Hazing on UC Davis Baseball Team 11.15.2021

Hazing on the baseball team at UC Davis has led to the resignation of the Aggies baseball coach.

An investigation reveals young players had been subjected to hazing for several years. It included binge drinking, strippers and vague threats related to sodomy.

The university says head coach Matt Vaughn failed to take appropriate steps to address a concern brought to his attention about possible hazing in 2018.

The announcement comes five weeks after the team was allowed to resume practicing.

They’ll play a reduced schedule this spring, with no hazing allowed.