Hazmat Incident in Cambria Leads to Hotel Closure 5.17.2024

Cal Fire released a statement of a hazmat incident that took place yesterday afternoon in Cambria.

14 people from the Cypress Cove Inn were evacuated at around 4:05 pm by the Cambria fire department.

Cambria fire department chief Michael Burkey said that someone at Cypress Cove mixed muriatic acid and chlorine, though says it appeared to be an accident. He said that the two chemicals are often used for cleaning pools, but when mixed, they can cause respiratory issues. No injuries were reported in this incident, however.

The San Luis Obispo county hazmat team arrived to clean up the chemical spill, and a stretch of Moonstone Beach drive was closed to prevent public exposure to the chemicals.

The road closure was lifted at about 6 pm.