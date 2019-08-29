Head On At Cholame Y 8.29.2019

A head-on collision near the Cholame Y caused two serious injuries and back-up traffic yesterday morning around 7:30.

29-year-old Joey Mcgraw of San Bernardino was traveling westbound on 46, just west of Antelope road when he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer rig.

When he realized he didn’t have enough room to pass, he got back into his lane, but due to his unsafe speed, he lost control of his vehicle. It swerved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by 67-year-old Michael Klassen of Pebble Beach.

Both drivers sustained major injuries and were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical center in San Luis.

The crash occurred about a mile east of the Cholame Y. It had nothing to do with the intersection which has seen so many fatal crashes, including the one which killed actor James Dean back in 1955.