Health and Cafeterias 5.03.2019

County health officials inspected local cafeterias early this year to ascertain if they comply with the health code.

Templeton schools each scored 100. Only one minor issue at Vineyard elementary, which was corrected. The score at Vineyard 99.5.

In Paso Robles, the Culinary Arts Academy had one of the lowest scores in the county, 91.5. County inspectors recommended labeling toxic substances, posting health permits in a conspicuous location, ensuring employee beverages have lids in food prep areas, and ensuring roll-up doors remain closed to prevent vermin, i.e. rats and mice.

Paso Robles high school scored 95.5. County inspectors found unlabeled chemical bottles, slight accumulation of mildew inside ice machine and no sanitizer in the dishwasher. They recommended discontinuing the use of household microwaves (those microwaves may be sent over to the brewery).

Flamson scored 94, but the other elementary and middle schools in the district scored 98, 99 or 100.

Shandon schools each scored 94.

Creston elementary scored 98.

San Miguel scored a 99.

Atascadero schools not yet inspected for 2019.