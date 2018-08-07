Hearst Castle 8.06.2018

Crowds returning to the Hearst castle state historical monument after the reopening of highway one.

Some, are intrigued by a discovery late last year, which solved an old mystery about a 328-year old Spanish painting. Tour guide Carson Cargill saw something in the painting as he walked into Casa Grande. Laurel Roger joined him after his tour inspecting the painting which was illuminated by unusual light in November. What Laurel found was an inscription in Latin, and what looked like the signature of the artist. They went to the museum director with their discovery. Hearst castle museum director Mary Levkoff contacted art experts at the Portland art museum and other museums to ascertain the identity of the Spanish artist who painted the 8 foot by 5 foot art work back in 1690. More on the identity of the painter tomorrow.