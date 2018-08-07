Hearst Castle 8.07.2018

Every day at high noon, the Carolin bells ring at Hearst castle.

The everyday routine at the state historical monument was interrupted recently when two enterprising tour guides discovered a small signature in a three hundred-year-old painting. Some investigative work by museum director Mary Levkoff revealed a long kept secret. The identity of the artist. Carson Cargill and Laurel Rodger discovered the signature which revealed the identity of the painter, who painted the 8 foot by five foot painting back in 1690. Carson says he’s still excited about the discovery.

The Perez painting is in the assembly room of Casa Grande, just to the left of the 16th century, French fireplace mantle.

Another piece of exciting news at Hearst castle, work on the Neptune pool is nearly complete. They may start refilling the pool as early as next week, after a five million dollar renovation project to repair damage caused by the San Simeon earthquake in 2003. Nothing official, but the Neptune pool may soon be filled again at Hearst castle.