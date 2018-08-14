Hearst Castle 8.14.2018

The Neptune pool at Hearst castle is going to be refilled after a five and a half million dollar project to renovate it.

A small leak in the pool was exacerbated by the San Simeon earthquake in 2003. All the marble tile was removed and the lead was repaired. They also put a membrane on the concrete, which it had never had. Last August, they filled the pool for a month to test it, and it held water. They replaced the marble with white marble from the same Vermon marble company. They even extracted the marble from the same quarry.

They are expected to start refilling the pool this week. It will take 345 thousand gallons of water to fill the pool. It’s been empty for more than five years, since mid-2013.