Heather Moreno 1.22.2021

How are you doing on your New Year’s resolutions? The year 2020 and the government imposed restrictions make it tough to keep resolutions on losing weight, or getting in shape.

Besides being mayor of Atascadero, Heather Moreno is a fitness coach. She’s been doing it for decades. She says people have been all over the map when it comes to responding to the government imposed shutdown.

She says you have an opportunity now to re-examine your lifestyle and your resolutions.

Good luck with your resolutions this year. This is about the time of year when many people give up on them, but it’s only January. Change comes in baby steps.