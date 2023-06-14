Heather Moreno Adds Another Endorsement 06.14.2023

On Tuesday, Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno announced she has received the endorsement of the San Luis Obispo County Builders Exchange, in her campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor.

The Builders Exchange represents the companies, contractors, and employees of the local building and construction industry.

Moreno previously announced endorsements from local public safety organizations, including the Atascadero Police Association and the Atascadero Professional Firefighters, Local 3600. Moreno is running for the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors, which includes the City of Atascadero, part of the City of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border.