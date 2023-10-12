Heather Moreno Endorsed by Cal Fire Union For Supervisor 10.12.2023

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno received the endorsement of Cal Fire Local 2881 earlier this week in her campaign for San Luis Obispo county supervisor.

Cal Fire 2881 is located in Sacramento, and represents firefighters that work and serve in San Luis Obispo county on county contracts. 2281’s chapter director, Kevin Anderson, said: “Good government starts with good people. Heather Moreno is committed to the communities of San Luis Obispo county and will help ensure our residents have a safe place to work, live, and raise their families.”

Moreno is running for the district 5 seat on the board of supervisors, which includes the city of Atascadero, parts of the city of San Luis Obispo, and unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border. Currently the seat is occupied by supervisor Debbie Arnold.