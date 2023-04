Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno makes it officials. She’s running for San Luis Obispo county supervisor in the 5th district.

Heather Moreno is a fitness consultant and a CPA. She says she’s also a big fan of Debbie Arnold, who currently serves as supervisor of the 5th district.

Others in the race include Eric Gorham, who was the first to announce his candidacy.

And Atascadero city council member Susan Funk.