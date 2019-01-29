Heidi Harmon 01.29.2019

San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon getting some heat for using profanity in an interview she did with Rolling Stone magazine late last year.

The article published in December was about socialist Bernie Sanders and if he should run, again. Rolling Stone quoted the San Luis Obispo mayor as saying, “I have two kids, and they’re going to ‘f***ing’ die if we don’t fix all this. That’s how i look at it.”

Harmon spoke at a political event for progressives back in November, put on by the wife of socialist Bernie Sanders. During that speech she did not use profanity. She says there’s a double-standard for men and women cursing. Harmon said “people need to recognize the deep grief and anger that is being experienced on the part of many who are grappling with the climate crisis and other inter-sectional issues.” She writes, “It makes sense that we are seeing a generation of women expressing this type of anger.”