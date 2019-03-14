Heidi Harmon and Youth Climate Strike 3.14.2019

Students from Templeton, Mission Prep, Morro Bay, and San Luis Obispo high schools may join Cuesta and Cal Poly students at a rally organized by the group Youth Climate Strike. Some will protest from ten to one tomorrow outside the county government center.

San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon is encouraging high school and college students to walk out of class tomorrow in a protest to demand aggressive action on climate change. Mayor Harmon says she may attend as well.

Before she was elected mayor, Heidi Harmon campaigned for socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.