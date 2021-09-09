Heidi Harmon Leaving 9.09.2021

San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon will be replaced by a vote of the city council.

The council voting unanimously Tuesday night, with Heidi Harmon recusing herself, to seek an appointment process for the mayor. The council will vote on a new mayor.

If a sitting council mayor wants to be mayor, and is selected, that would create an opening on the council.

The council decided to select a new mayor rather than run a special election which would cost an estimated $150-200 thousand dollars. That selection process will be determined at a meeting October 5th.

Mayor Harmon resigned recently to accept a position with a Santa Cruz based non-profit organization, the Romero Institute. She will relocate to Santa Cruz and work as an advocate for climate change.