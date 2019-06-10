Hepatitis A 6.10.2019

Three adults diagnosed with hepatitis A after a private catered event back on May 3rd. The county health department says it appears the cases are linked to a single common source.

The health department is investigating these cases and contacting people who may have been exposed to the virus so they can get medical attention. The patients, event organizers and caterers are all cooperating with the investigation.

The health department saying the outbreak does not appear to be linked to recent outbreaks of hepatitis A among homeless people and those who use illicit drugs.

Last year, only one case of hepatitis A was diagnosed in the county. Same for 2017.