On Friday, a San Luis Obispo county jury finds 73-year-old Herbert Connor guilty of sexual battery by restraint, and two misdemeanor charges of battery and assault for an attack which took place in Cambria two years ago.

The jury reaching their guilty verdicts after a two week trial and one day of deliberation. The case was prosecuted by district attorney Dan Dow. Sentencing is scheduled for March 20th. Connor faces a maximum of four years in prison.