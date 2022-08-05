Heritage Day at the Adobe 08.05.2022

Going way back to the 1830’s or 1840’s, the Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos celebrating Heritage Days this weekend at the Adobe in Nipomo.

Lexi Carreno is 6th generation on the Nipomo Mesa, her family bought land from the Dana family. She says one remarkable thing about Captain William Dana and his wife, Maria Josefa Carrillo Dana. They had a lot of kids. They had 21 children. 13 survived to adulthood, which was not too common back in the 19th century.

Lexi is the executive director of the Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos. An amazing aspect is the view from the back of the Adobe. That view has not changed much since the 1830’s when the ranch covered 60-70 thousand acres.

For more information about the Heritage Day at the Dana Adobe tomorrow, check out their website, danaadobe.org.

Heritage Day is 10-4 tomorrow at the Dana Adobe in Nipomo.