Heritage Ranch 3.12.2019

Heritage ranch remembers Carrington Broussard.

The 27-year-old murder victim was found dead at her home in heritage ranch one week ago. A small shrine set up at the Rock ‘N Robles Grill and Pizza Kitchen to honor her memory. The Heritage Ranch community gathered there Sunday to share memories of Carrington Broussard.

Her 31-year-old boyfriend to be arraigned tomorrow in San Luis Obispo superior court. Daniel Rodriguez Johnson faces multiple charges including two counts of murder, carjacking, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, resisting arrest, brandishing a weapon and willful cruelty to a child.