Heritage Ranch Death 5.18.2021

Three people in Heritage Ranch arrested in relation to the death of a 7-month-old girl in Heritage Ranch. Sheriff Ian Parkinson made the announcement at a news conference held yesterday at the sheriff’s department.

Back on February 4th, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an infant who was not breathing at a home in Heritage Ranch.

The girl died after ingesting fentanyl and methamphetamine. District attorney Dan Dow says it’s an example of how drugs are not victimless crimes.

The sheriff announced that three people were arrested in connection with the death of the girl. 38-year-old Shawn Matthew Luhm. 31-year-old Kayla Anne Lumn, and 36-year-old Melissa Dawn Currie. They were arrested on May 14th.

The Luhms arrested on charges of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death. Currie arrested on suspicion of accessory after the fact to the abuse of a child.