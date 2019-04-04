Heritage Ranch Murder 4.04.2019

31-year-old Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson pleads not guilty yesterday to charges he killed his girlfriend and their unborn child.

Rodriguez entered the plea yesterday in San Luis Obispo county superior court. He’s accused of killing 27-year-old Carrington Broussard and then stealing a CHP vehicle and leading officers on a chase up highway one. He was captured after leaving the vehicle and running into the brush north of San Simeon.

Two attorney’s with the county public defender’s office accompanied him into court yesterday. Kenneth Cirisan and William McLennan. McLennan is also helping the defense in the trial of Carlo Alberto Fuentes Florez, who is accused in the murder of Nancy Woodrum in rural Paso Robles.

Rodriguez-Johnson will be back in court on June 3rd.