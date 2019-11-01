High School Football 11.01.2019

The Templeton Eagles host Nipomo tonight in Templeton. It’s the final game of the regular season for each team. The Eagles are 8-1 for the season, and ranked #2 in their CIF division. Coach Don Crow says the Titans are good.

After Friday’s games, the CIF-CS play-off berths will be announced Saturday afternoon. Templeton looking for a good seeding in the playoffs. The Eagles are ranked #2 in their division, second to Washington Union of Fresno. You can hear tonight’s game live tonight here on KPRL.

The Paso Robles Bearcats host the Atascadero Greyhounds tonight at War Memorial stadium. Kick-off is at 7:00 for the annual rivalry game.

Besides bragging rights between the north county’s largest communities, the game may be the final game of the season for each team.