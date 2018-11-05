High School Football 11.05.2018

The first round of CIF-Central section playoff action eliminated several central coast high school football teams, but two survived.

Arroyo Grande beat Sanger 59-10, but has a tough challenge next Friday against Buchanan out of Clovis.

San Luis Obispo beat South Bakersfield 24-16 last Friday to advance to the second round. They’ll play San Joaquin Memorial out of Fresno, which drew a bye in the first round. The private catholic school has only 620 students, but the football team is 10-0.

In other games last Friday night,

Frontier of Bakersfield beat Nipomo 29-22. Bullard of Fresno beat St. Joseph 45-28. Stockdale of Bakersfield beat Pioneer Valley 45-24. Those three central coast teams are eliminated from the play-offs.

Two central coast teams drew byes in the first round. Righetti and Mission College Prep did not play on Friday night. (8-2) Righetti will take on (3-8) Frontier on Friday.

In 8-man football, Mission College Prep (9-0) will play Riverdale Christian on Friday in the second round. Mcp has eleven starters from the north county, including four who play both ways for the Royals: Chase Jones, Brayden Farr, Mace Sherlock and Dalton Strouss. Chase Jones leads the state with ten interceptions.