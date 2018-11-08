High School Football 11.08.2018

The second round of CIF-central section playoff action tomorrow night.

Four central coast teams advancing to the second round. Arroyo Grande has a tough challenge against Buchanan out of Clovis. San Luis Obispo will play San Joaquin Memorial out of Fresno. The private catholic school is undefeated at10-0. Righetti will take on Frontier out of Bakersfield.

In 8-man football tomorrow night, Mission College Prep will play Riverdale Christian in the second round. MCP has eleven starters from the north county. In a game earlier this season, Mission Prep beat Riverdale Christian 63-0, so they are the favorite tomorrow night.

In cross country. The Mountain League Championships yesterday.

Paso Robles boys win the title, for the fifth consecutive year.