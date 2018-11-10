High School Football 11.09.2018

The second round of CIF-central section playoff action tonight. Three county teams advancing to the second round.

Arroyo Grande plays Buchanan. That game to be played in Clovis this evening.

San luis obispo will play at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno. The private catholic school is undefeated and the number one seed.

In 8-man football tonight, Mission College Prep will play Riverdale Christian in the second round. MCP has eleven starters from the north county. Earlier this season, Mission Prep beat Riverdale Christian 63-0.