Friday night lights tonight in Templeton, as the Eagles host the Santa Ynez Pirates at seven tonight.

So far this season, quarterback Tyler Kaschevsky has scored eleven touchdowns in four games. He’s run back several kick offs for touchdowns. He impressed Madera fans last Friday.

The Templeton Eagles host the Santa Ynez Pirates tonight. You can hear the game live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Sanger.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Royal of Simi Valley.