High School Football Playoffs 11.08.2019

First round play-off games tonight in high school football.

The Templeton Eagles host Roosevelt of Fresno at 7:00 this evening at Volunteer Stadium on the campus of Templeton High School.

The Roosevelt Rough Riders are seeded #14 in the play-offs, but Coach Don Crow says Roosevelt is better than that. He says the Eagles will have their work cut out for them in the first round.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Visalia to take on Redwood High Schools. The Rangers are 9-1 and ranked #11 among all teams in the Central Section. Kick-off is at 7:00 tonight in Visalia.

In Division VI, #6 Mission Pep hosts #11 Mira Monte of Bakersfield. The winner may play #3 Orosi next Friday, who plays #14 Granite Hills tonight.

In 8-man football, Coast Union (9-0) plays Thacher of Ojai (3-3). Avalon, Cate and Flintridge Prep also have teams in the first round of the 8-man playoffs.