High School Football Preview 09.30.2022

The Paso Robles Bearcats (4-1) travel south to San Luis Obispo tonight to play the Mission Prep Royals ((3-2). The Bearcats coming off a big upset over previously undefeated Lompoc 34-33. With the loss Lompoc fell to 4-1, 1-1 in conference. The Royals lost their season opener at Bakersfield Christian 35-9, and another at Aptos 37-21. Last week, they beat Nipomo 49-12. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play. It could be a decisive game in the Mountain League. Kick off at Mission Prep is at 7:00.

The Atascadero Greyhounds (3-3) have a bye this weekend. They’re coming off a big upset over San Luis Obispo 28-24. Next Friday, they host the Templeton Eagles (4-1).

Templeton coach Don Crow says, “Atascadero has been the cardiac kids. The last three games they’ve been way behind at half time, and came back to win. Coach Vic Cooper has them playing well, and obviously playing well in the second half. People were a little shocked when they beat San Luis Obispo. But, Atascadero has some good football players, and they have a great tradition over there. We know they’re going to be tough. Tonight, they’ve got a bye, so they may be coming to Templeton to watch us, which is great. It’s Homecoming.”

The Templeton Eagles host the Cabrillo Conquistadores (2-3). Cabrillo won their fist two games, but has lost three straight. They’re 0-2 in the Ocean Conference. The Templeton Eagles are 4-1, 2-0 in conference. The Eagles coming off a close win over Santa Maria (2-4, 0-2). They beat the Saints at home last Friday, 21-17. On the final play of the game, Johnny Peschong sacked the Saint’s quarterback and he fumbled the ball.

Kick off for tonight’s Homecoming game at Templeton is 7:00.