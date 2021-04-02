High School Football Preview 4.02.2021

Friday night, North County high school football teams play game three of the delayed season.

The undefeated Templeton Eagles (2-0) host Arroyo Grande (1-1). Templeton Coach Don Crow says it’s the biggest challenge they’ve faced this season. Templeton Coach Don Crow says, “We have to control the line of scrimmage. We’re healthy and ready for tonight’s game”. That game gets underway at 7:00 tonight at Mike Erb Field in Templeton.

The Paso Robles Bearcats (1-1) travel to Santa Maria to take on Righetti (0-0). The Warriors have not played a game because of issues with COVID-19.

Atascadero (0-2) travels south to play at Santa Maria (1-1.) Santa Maria beat Morro Bay (21-7), but lost to Nipomo (21-14). The Greyhounds have played two of the top teams on the Central Coast. They have a good chance of beating Santa Maria for their first victory of the season.