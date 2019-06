This is the week for graduations.

Atascadero and Shandon held commencement exercises yesterday. 245 Greyhounds graduated yesterday.

Kyle de Matias is this year’s valedictorian at Atascadero high school.

In Shandon, sixteen Shandon seniors graduated. Alberto Ramirez was this year’s valedictorian.

More graduations today in the north county including Liberty high school in Paso Robles.