High school basketball is in full swing Tuesday night.

The Paso Robles boys play at Nipomo Tuesday, while the Paso Robles girls host Nipomo at 6:30 at Gil Asa Gym.

The Templeton girls host Atascadero Tuesday night. Templeton boys play at Orcutt Academy.

The Atascadero boys host Righetti at 6:30.

The Greyhounds are 10-5 for the season.

The Warriors are 9-6.

All of the games begin at 6:30.