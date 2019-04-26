High School Paper 4.26.2019

Bear Creek high school’s student newspaper has another battle with the Lodi school district in Stockton. The Bruin Voice is publishing an article about an 18-year-old student who makes a living working in the legal adult entertainment industry. School district officials are trying to censor the story.

This is not the first time there’s been a conflict between the student newspaper and the school district. Eight years ago, the paper angered a principal by publishing a story of his losing the master keys for the school. That cost the district thousands of dollars to replace. Principal Daryl Camp resigned after trying to quash the story. Then in 2013, then principal Shirley McNichols was asked to resign after she confiscated 17 hundred copies of the school paper. The issue?

The newspaper ran a story on the school’s outdated safety plan.

May 3rd the Bruin Voice plans to publish the story about the student working in the adult entertainment industry.