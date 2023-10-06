High School Students Campaign Against Underage Drinking 10.06.2023

The San Luis Obispo county health department announced that high school students in Morro Bay, Nipomo, and Atascadero high Friday Night Live have launched campaigns to tackle underage drinking in the county.

With support from the state Friday Night Live partnership and the California office of traffic safety, students will utilize youth-led initiatives to educate and develop partnerships with local merchants to decrease the access of alcohol to minors.

They will also launch a multi-media initiative to counter negative stereotypes of youth’s relation to alcohol, promoting positive social norms by highlighting the stories of peers that choose to remain alcohol-free.

A 2020 report to congress says that there has been a 34.5% decline in the prevalence of drinking among 12 to 20 year olds since 2004, and the students are on a mission to ensure that the rates continue to decline.