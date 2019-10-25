High Speed Chase 10.25.2019

Early yesterday morning, a high-speed chase ended abruptly in Atascadero when a suspected burglar crashed her car into a tree.

Around 2 yesterday morning, San Luis Obispo police officers were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty store in Madonna Plaza to investigate a burglary. The suspect was driving a two-door ford Thunderbird style car. An officer spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on 101. He attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield. That was at the base of the Cuesta grade.

The officer turned on his lights, and followed at a safe distance. CHP officers tried to stop the vehicle on El Camino Real north of Santa Margarita, and the driver did not yield. She got back onto NB 101 with the CHP in pursuit. Speeds reached greater than 100 miles per hour.

The driver got off the freeway at Curbaril, then traveled over the freeway and went north in the southbound lanes. It went off the road and struck a tree on the Morro road on ramp to SB 101. Atascadero police surrounded the car and arrested 41-year-old Selena Monique Grijilva of San Jose. She was booked at the county jail.

Unfortunately, the burglary suspect was a man, so police are still investigating the incident.