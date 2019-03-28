High Speed Chase 3.28.2019

The CHP says a high-speed motorcycle chase on highway 41 near Atascadero Tuesday led to the arrest of a wanted fugitive out of southern California.

Around 2 Tuesday afternoon, the CHP spotted a speeding motorcyclist on highway 41. They pursued him. He pulled onto the right hand shoulder, and sped off in the opposite direction toward Morro Bay. CHP officers say the motorcyclist reached speeds greater than 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended in Morro Bay when the motorcyclist surrendered. He is identified as 58-year-old William Machado Jr. of Northridge. He is being held at the county jail. He is reportedly wanted in southern California on suspicion of felony stalking.