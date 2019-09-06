High Speed Chase 9.06.2019

A high-speed chase which began in Paso Robles late yesterday morning, reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour and ended with an arrest near Coalinga.

The driver left the 46 east and raced through Whitley Gardens. He drove through a winery and passed people on the right shoulder and by crossing double yellow lines. After about 45 minutes, it ended when a spike strip disabled the vehicle in the Coalinga area. The suspect fired a round at a CHP officer before being taken into custody.

He’s identified as 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera of Dos Palos. He is wanted in connection with the shooting of a Merced county sheriff’s deputy. The deputy who was shot is doing well. He was wearing a bullet proof vest. He is expected to be out of work for just a few days.

Lopez-Herrera will face an attempted homicide charge for the shooting as well as other charges including speeding, evading arrest and miscellaneous charges.