High Surf Advisory For SLO County Beaches 01.04.2024

The national weather service has initiated a high surf advisory for San Luis Obispo county beaches.

The advisory will remain in effect until Monday. Large waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected, with 12 to 18 feet on Friday. The advisory says the largest waves are expected in Morro Bay state park and Oceano Dunes state park.

With the increased risk for ocean drowning and injuries, the national weather service advises to remain out of the water, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. There is a risk of minimal coastal flooding as well.