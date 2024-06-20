Highway 1 at Paul’s Slide to Reopen This Weekend 6.20.2024

After a year and a half of construction work, highway 1 at Paul’s Slide will be reopening soon.

A release by Caltrans says that the 4.3 mile stretch of highway 1, which has been undergoing repairs since debris slid onto the highway in January 2023, will be reopening on Sunday, June 23rd.

Repair work for the slide has had to install a new road above the original road, as well as installing better protection and drainage systems. Caltrans says that construction crews will remain on the site for several more weeks to “complete drainage installation and implement erosion control measures.”

Travelers can expect intermittent traffic control with minimal delays.

Highway 1 still remains closed at other points, including the Regent Slide, estimated to reopen in the fall.