Highway 1 Convoys Near Rocky Creek Bridge Cancelled 04.05.2024

Convoy passages for highway 1 near Rocky Creek bridge will be canceled until Saturday, April 6th, at 8 am due to the recent rainy weather.

Convoys have been limited to residents and essential workers only, but will not be available out of an abundance of caution. Crews will continue to be present on site, inspecting conditions and providing updates on any changes to the road or the convoy schedule.

Crews are currently focusing on strategies that stabilize the edge of the roadway.

Updates on the closure will be provided as more information becomes available.