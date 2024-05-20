Highway 1 Crash in Cambria Leaves 1 Killed 5.20.2024

On Sunday afternoon, shortly after 3 pm, a head-on crash incident occurred on highway 1 in Cambria.

A 20-year-old driver was headed northbound when she swerved into the southbound lane, crashing head-on into another vehicle. The 20-year-old driver died at the scene, with her 19-year-old passenger suffering major injuries.

The other driver and his passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

CHP is still investigating this crash, and the names of the deceased woman is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.