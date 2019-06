A head-on collision on highway 41 near Cerro Alto closed the roadway for about one half hour around 12:35 yesterday afternoon. Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

The CHP saying two vehicles crashed head-on at 12:35, which closed west bound traffic for at least one half hour at Los Altos road Ain atascadero and Calle la Palta in Morro Bay.

The CHP says the occupants of the two vehicles sustained major injuries.