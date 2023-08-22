Highway 41 North of Cholame Y Will Be Closed for Construction 8.21.2023

Caltrans has announced that paving road work will fully close highway 41 about 1.5 miles north of the Cholame “Y.”

The closure will be from today until Friday, August 25th from 6 am to 6 pm. Caltrans said that crews will pave about a five mile stretch. Travelers driving north on highway 41 can detour onto eastbound highway 46 to northbound highway 33, and loop back onto highway 41.

Caltrans also said that drivers can expect “intermittent one-way traffic control” from 8 pm to 6 am Sunday through Thursday, August 24th. Possible rains could postpone the starting date of the paving project to Monday of next week.

The 2.2 million dollar project is being managed by Arroyo Grande-based business: Papich Construction Company. Caltrans estimates the project to finish by mid-September.