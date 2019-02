Roadwork on 46 east, how is it progressing?

This week, Paso Robles city council got an update from Gus Khouri who is a lobbyist working for the city of Paso Robles. He says the challenge is to motivate Cal Trans to address safety issues before there are several fatalities, which we’ve seen at 46 west and Vineyard drive, and 101 at Wellsona road.

Lobbyist Gus Khouri says he’s working on it.