Have you driven through the roundabout recently on highway 46 between Paso Robles and Cambria? What do you think of that mound in the center of the roundabout?

Caltrans Jim Shivers says there are no plans for a statue in the center of that roundabout. Again, no statue in the center of that mound in the roundabout.

Meanwhile, progress on the roundabout continues on highway 46 between Paso Robles and Cambria.