Highway Chase From Kings County Leads Into Paso Area 04.04.2024

Yesterday afternoon, CHP released a statement of a highway chase that led to multiple collisions.

The chase occurred on Friday, March 29th at around 1:07 pm. A coalinga CHP unit was in a failure to yield, heading westbound from the Kings County area into San Luis Obispo county.

The driver of a 2005 toyota camry was believed to be driving under the influence. As he crossed into San Luis Obispo county and the Paso Robles area, the driver began to head southbound on the 101. The pursuit was canceled and discontinued as a result, but a CHP helicopter continued to monitor the driver overhead.

The driver eventually took the Bradley road off ramp, colliding with a traffic sign, and eventually a chain link fence. He exited his vehicle, and was arrested, with CHP reporting that there were two prior crashes from his vehicle. The first was property damage hit and run, and the second was a hit and run crash with minor injuries. The driver, 27-year-old Mandeep Singh Brar was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.