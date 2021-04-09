Highway One 4.09.2021

Back in February, Jim Shivers of Caltrans talked about efforts to fix highway one near Rat Creek so the highway could reopen this summer.

That road work has gone more quickly than expected, so Caltrans is now saying that highway one will reopen by April 30th.

That’s good news for businesses along the coast that see a drop in visitors when the highway is closed.

The highway was closed January 28th after a torrential wind and rain storm that caused a major slide on highway one. A big section of the highway slide down a cliff into the pacific ocean.

Caltrans now predicting highway one will reopen through Big Sur before the end of the month.