Highway One 7.02.2019

Caltrans is revising and rearranging its work schedule on highway one, where they are repaving between Cambria and Harmony. That’s after a massive traffic tie-up last week that backed up traffic for miles. No work will occur between now and 7:00 pm, Friday, July 7th.

Beginning next week, all construction will be done during the overnight hours Sundays through Fridays. That’s from seven at night until six in the morning.

The $3.2 million dollar project is intended to resurface the pavement from just north of Harmony Valley road to Cambria Pines road. It’s being done by granite construction of Santa Maria.