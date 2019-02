Because of a significant rain storm headed our way, highway one is going to close at five this afternoon. The gates on either side of Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide will be key locked.

The gates will not be manned when the highway is closed. No one, including emergency services or Cal Trans employees will be allowed access until a proper assessment can be made and any necessary clean up has been completed.

The road will reopen when it’s cleaned up and safe to travel through that section of Big Sur.