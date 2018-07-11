Highway One Closure 7.10.2018

The closure of Highway One has reached further down the coast. As of yesterday morning, highway one is closed at Ragged Point. Crews are preparing now to pave the new stretch of road at the Mud Creek slide.

Highway One is scheduled to reopen next week in both directions, connecting Big Sur with Cambria for the first time since the slides at Mud Creek for the first time since the winter of 2017.

A formal reopening is scheduled at the Ragged Point Inn at 11:00 next Friday morning, July 20th. That’s 3-4 miles north of Cambria. Local officials will be on hand, as well as state officials.