Highway One Convoys 01.23.2023

Caltrans is coordinating re-supply convoys on highway one with the Monterey County Emergency Operations Center. There will be three re-supply convoys tomorrow and three on Friday. So, three re-supply convoys on highway 1 on Tuesday, January 24th and three on Friday, January 27th. Again, that’s tomorrow and Friday.

The convoys will depart from the north gate at Paul’s Slide at 8 in the morning and travel to the north closure limit at Lime Creek. The convoy will then turn around and head south back to the gate at Paul’s Slide.

The convoy will repeat this trip again twice, starting at the north gate of Paul’s Slide at 12 noon and 4 in the afternoon.

Residents are asked to wait at their driveways if they wish to join the convoy as it passes.

Again, these convoys will take place tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 24th and again Friday, January 27th, with starts at the north gate at Paul’s Slide at 8 in the morning, 12 noon, and 4 afternoon.

If necessary, this effort will repeat next week.