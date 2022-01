Highway one reopened Friday afternoon after a rock and mud slide closed the highway a couple miles south of Ragged Point. That stretch closed a week ago Sunday. But the highway is open again under 24-hour a day traffic control.

Flaggers are working in the area to monitor one lane traffic.

If you travel highway one to Big Sur, you can expect delays.

You can get update at Caltrans district five public affairs office. The website is: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me.